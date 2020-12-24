PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $902,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,013,000 after buying an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

