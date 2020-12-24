PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $902,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.90.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.
