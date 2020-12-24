Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Prism Technologies Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 127,897 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRZM)

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

