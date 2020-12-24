ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.61

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $11.23. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 81,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.