ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Shares Up 1.5%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 6,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 34,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

Get ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) by 482.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.26% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.