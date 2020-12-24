Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,614 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RETA opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.