Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

