Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $974,000 Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $81.57 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

