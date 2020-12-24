Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $105,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

