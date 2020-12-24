Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 39,819 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,819 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cabot were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

CBT stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $48.18.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.