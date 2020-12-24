Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0002 (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $40.99 million and $1.72 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00339242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

