Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Director Darin Mark Labrenz Sells 390,000 Shares

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Director Darin Mark Labrenz sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$1,124,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,650,680.

Darin Mark Labrenz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Darin Mark Labrenz sold 86,700 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$198,543.00.

CVE:PGM opened at C$2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

