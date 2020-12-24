Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

NMRK opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 959,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 214.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 4,446.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 118,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

