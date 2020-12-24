Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FDS opened at $325.08 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

