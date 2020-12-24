QASH Market Capitalization Tops $10.78 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and $901,312.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00339361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

