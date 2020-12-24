QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Up 4.4%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 20,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 5,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

About QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit