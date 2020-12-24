Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading Down 2.3%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 3,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

