Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has $120.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QLYS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Shares of QLYS opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $293,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,402 shares of company stock worth $20,653,683. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

