QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Cap of $30.53 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $30.53 million and $1.81 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00339877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,396,933,436 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

