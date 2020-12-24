QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $8.87 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $292,535.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00339361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.