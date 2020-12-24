Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Up 7.3%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 21,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 36,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

