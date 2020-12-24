RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 74.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,625.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDNT opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

