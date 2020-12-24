RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

RAPT stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $555.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $53,594.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $31,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,048.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,125,464. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 880.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 676.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

