Rate3 (RTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $358,181.60

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $358,181.60 and approximately $104,652.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Ethfinex, HADAX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00047888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00330233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HADAX, DDEX, Bibox, Coinrail, ABCC, Hotbit, BitForex, FCoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

