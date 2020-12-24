RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.93. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 19,038 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 34,883 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,472.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 82,385 shares of company stock valued at $55,575. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

