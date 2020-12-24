Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.25” Price Target for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF)

Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The company has a market cap of C$70.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.80.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$37.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

