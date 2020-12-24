RChain Hits Market Cap of $9.67 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RChain has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $195,554.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00328543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

