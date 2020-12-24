RealTract Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. RealTract has a total market cap of $96,284.86 and approximately $66.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RealTract has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

