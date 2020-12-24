Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EVO Payments (EVOP)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2020 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

12/22/2020 – EVO Payments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – EVO Payments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – EVO Payments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point.

12/10/2020 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

11/17/2020 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

11/6/2020 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

11/2/2020 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,424. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $4,307,500. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 237.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

