Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Brink’s (BCO)

12/23/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – The Brink’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $90.00.

12/14/2020 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2020 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/6/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2020 – The Brink’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,402. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 40.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

