Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Shares Up 8.8%

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.71. 271,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 167,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 40.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

