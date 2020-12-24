ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $27.75 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $27.75 million and approximately $324,741.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.73 or 0.99911920 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,320.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021080 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00404893 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00572764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00155984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

