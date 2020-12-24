Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDFN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,004.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,321 shares of company stock worth $3,522,112. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $13,257,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the second quarter worth $9,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 123.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,560,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

