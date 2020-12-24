REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Up 5.9%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.35. Approximately 362,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 421,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $1,759,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

