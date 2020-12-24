Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.92

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 10752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 0.16.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

