Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE) Shares Up 17.6%

Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE) shares were up 17.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 416,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 247,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80.

Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

