Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

RCII stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

