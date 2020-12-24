Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

RCII traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,265,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,171,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 485,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 224,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

