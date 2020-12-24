Request 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $452,531.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Request has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $452,531.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, GOPAX and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00333194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinExchange, WazirX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, CoinPlace, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, Coineal, COSS, DDEX, Koinex, Mercatox, Binance, KuCoin and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

