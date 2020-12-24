Request Hits Market Cap of $28.69 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Request has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and $310,074.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Binance, CoinExchange and WazirX. During the last week, Request has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00047639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Koinex, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, IDEX, Mercatox, KuCoin, Coineal, Binance, Gate.io, Radar Relay, COSS, Bitbns, Kyber Network, DDEX, Huobi Global, GOPAX, Bancor Network and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

