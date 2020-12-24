Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Community Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.78.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

