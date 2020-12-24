Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Shares Down 5.2%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.19. 654,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,298% from the average session volume of 46,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a market cap of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 29,600 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $68,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 390,000 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,883,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,523.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,847. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

Research Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

