Reviewing First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) & BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and BayCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.45 million 1.93 $9.56 million N/A N/A BayCom $86.11 million 2.05 $17.32 million $1.89 7.88

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First National and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00

BayCom has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.45%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than First National.

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First National and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 20.30% 10.56% 0.96% BayCom 14.22% 7.04% 0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BayCom beats First National on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company serves customers through 14 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation, and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges and provides zero balance accounts and sweep accounts including loan sweep. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

