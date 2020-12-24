Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Up 7.8%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 354,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 363,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $721.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Revlon by 97.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $2,102,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

