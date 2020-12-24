Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Up 7.8%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 354,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 363,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $721.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Revlon by 97.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $2,102,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

