Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) (ASX:RWD) Insider Acquires A$14,960.00 in Stock

Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,960.00 ($10,685.71).

On Tuesday, December 8th, Michael Ruane acquired 110,000 shares of Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,510.00 ($11,078.57).

On Friday, November 13th, Michael Ruane acquired 225,019 shares of Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$31,502.66 ($22,501.90).

On Friday, October 23rd, Michael Ruane acquired 7,142,856 shares of Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$999,999.84 ($714,285.60).

On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Ruane acquired 30,000 shares of Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$4,710.00 ($3,364.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Reward Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash resources in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Lake Disappointment sulphate of potash project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements, as well as a granted mining lease and miscellaneous license located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

