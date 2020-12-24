Richard Chen Sells 1,087 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $882,400.00.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $2,843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 25.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.