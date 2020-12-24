Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $614.08

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $614.08 and traded as high as $655.60. Rightmove plc (RMV.L) shares last traded at $651.90, with a volume of 972,690 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Rightmove plc (RMV.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 515.77 ($6.74).

The firm has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 41.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 640.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 614.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

