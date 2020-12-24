RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.77.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $395.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.18 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $404.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.08.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,529 shares of company stock valued at $76,746,331. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 11.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 127.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 129.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in RingCentral by 195.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit