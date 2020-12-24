RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.77.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $395.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.18 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $404.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.08.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,529 shares of company stock valued at $76,746,331. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 11.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 127.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 129.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in RingCentral by 195.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

