Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $20.08 million and $1.74 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.