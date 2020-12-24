RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Trading Up 18.9%

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) was up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 9,145,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,080% from the average daily volume of 775,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on RMG Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 206,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $2,323,902.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 108,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RMG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RMG)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

