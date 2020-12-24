Robert John Rotzinger Sells 78,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$146,400.

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.77.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)

Comments


